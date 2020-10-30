Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,739.95.

GOOG stock opened at $1,567.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,065.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,516.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,465.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

