Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.2% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Home Depot by 15.7% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 84,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 62.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.9% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 63,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

NYSE:HD opened at $269.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.36. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.