Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) PT Raised to $41.00 at Piper Sandler

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

MC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Moelis & Company from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moelis & Company from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Moelis & Company from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $42.12.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,378.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,364 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,082. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 27,123 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 38,565 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 296,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 59,259 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.