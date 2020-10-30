MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Update

MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MONDI PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MONDI PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of MONDI PLC/ADR stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88. MONDI PLC/ADR has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $47.61.

MONDI PLC/ADR Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

