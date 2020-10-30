Morgan Stanley Increases Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Price Target to $12.00

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Plantronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plantronics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Plantronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Plantronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.80.

Get Plantronics alerts:

PLT stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $53,870,074.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Plantronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plantronics by 74.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Plantronics by 52.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Plantronics by 32.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Plantronics by 28.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 834,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 185,267 shares in the last quarter.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.