Morgan Stanley Lowers Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Price Target to $131.50

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $131.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

TIF stock opened at $130.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $103.89 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.70.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at $119,580,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,600,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,182,000 after buying an additional 606,157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,135,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,498,000 after buying an additional 585,790 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,046,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,646,000 after purchasing an additional 364,652 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 478,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,074,000 after purchasing an additional 289,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

