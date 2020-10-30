Morgan Stanley Trims Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Target Price to $375.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s previous close.

TFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

Shares of TFX opened at $321.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $409.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $352.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.23.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.74, for a total transaction of $74,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,710.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock worth $212,254. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 678,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,106,000 after buying an additional 260,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,993,000 after buying an additional 138,415 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $43,759,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 559,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $203,631,000 after buying an additional 76,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 356.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after buying an additional 72,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

