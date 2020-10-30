New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,450 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,756.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,630 shares of company stock worth $64,843,541. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.86.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $219.46 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $232.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.