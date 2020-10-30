New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,850 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $161.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.65. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

