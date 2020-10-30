New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 5,700 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 62.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in The Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,227,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $555,338.40. Insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Argus lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $91.06 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

