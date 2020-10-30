New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 6,050 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $36,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,916 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $193,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,688,097 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.77.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $95.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

