New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 38,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Aflac by 1.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 35,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AFL opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

