New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 424,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 64,506 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,559,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,852,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,116,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,118,000 after acquiring an additional 609,282 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.56.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

