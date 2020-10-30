New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 268.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,546,000 after buying an additional 571,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,112,000 after buying an additional 264,964 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 339.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 333,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,132,000 after buying an additional 257,882 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 102.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 396,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,090,000 after buying an additional 200,389 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROK opened at $235.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $251.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $199,971.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,233 shares of company stock worth $2,344,683 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.22.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

