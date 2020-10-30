New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,300 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PH stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $228.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.60.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total value of $315,377.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,700.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.06, for a total transaction of $1,039,945.86. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,225 shares of company stock worth $7,784,886. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

