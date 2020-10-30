New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 19,150 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7,242.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 316,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 17,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,732,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,616 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 62,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 42.9% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 130,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.53.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 373,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 172.31, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

