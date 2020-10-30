New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 3,850 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $28,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 89.5% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WELL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Desjardins began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

WELL stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $91.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

