New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 850 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total transaction of $2,839,998.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 1,111 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.08, for a total value of $420,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,936.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $441.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $453.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $392.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

