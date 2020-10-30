New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 9,450 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,717 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 219,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 790,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,384,000 after buying an additional 152,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 61,670 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.19.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $33.46 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

