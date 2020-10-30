New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,222 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,153,000 after buying an additional 2,771,230 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $701,816,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,790,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,020,000 after acquiring an additional 785,323 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,504,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,676,000 after purchasing an additional 187,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

TFC opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

