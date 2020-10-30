New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 50.5% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Fastenal by 12.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 164,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,513,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $477,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,854.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 and have sold 31,750 shares worth $1,520,393. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

