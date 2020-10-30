New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cerner by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,713,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,807,000 after purchasing an additional 291,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cerner by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,691,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,099,000 after buying an additional 188,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 31.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,660,000 after buying an additional 682,655 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 35.1% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 1,645,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,738,000 after acquiring an additional 427,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cerner by 2.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,644,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,715,000 after acquiring an additional 42,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.62. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CERN. BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

