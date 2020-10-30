New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 17.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 60,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.