New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in ResMed by 41.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 232,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,275,000 after buying an additional 67,906 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 739.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 20,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 17,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,525,000 after acquiring an additional 218,417 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in ResMed by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $179.51 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $300,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total transaction of $441,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,893,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,110 shares of company stock worth $4,612,732. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

