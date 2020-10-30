New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.82 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,958,248,000 after buying an additional 938,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7,826.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after purchasing an additional 573,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $135,739,000 after purchasing an additional 149,418 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $354,319,000 after purchasing an additional 148,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 176,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,195,000 after buying an additional 131,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WST. Stephens began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $275.23 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $303.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.88. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

