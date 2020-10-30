New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $14.83 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 130.6% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 87,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Truist upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $133.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

