New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $17.43 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.8% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.5% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 154,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 39.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 76,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Truist downgraded Chevron to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.48.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $68.80 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average of $85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

