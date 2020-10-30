New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.75 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 888.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in Valero Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 52.1% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.89. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

