New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.18 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 16.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $118.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.46. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $1,245,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,503.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,579. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

