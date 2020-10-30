New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Equinix by 879.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 10.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Equinix by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,451,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total transaction of $191,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,662.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total value of $830,228.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $12,532,639.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,807 shares of company stock worth $5,333,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $824.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equinix from $706.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.70.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $740.68 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $778.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $731.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

