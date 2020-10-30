New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,319,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,486 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 93.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,904,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $631,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,466 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,146,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after buying an additional 2,578,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $178,289,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $114.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.24. The company has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,259. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

