New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 298.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.88.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682 in the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $137.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.15.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

