New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 19,591,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,928,095,000 after acquiring an additional 150,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,984,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,582,000 after purchasing an additional 95,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,651,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,982,000 after buying an additional 140,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,947,000 after buying an additional 51,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,018,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,248,000 after buying an additional 90,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Argus cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Shares of GD opened at $131.32 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

