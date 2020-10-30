New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 457,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,563,000 after purchasing an additional 214,985 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $132.83 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.24.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

