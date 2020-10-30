New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,370 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,110,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,040,000 after purchasing an additional 81,103 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.68.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Insiders sold 135,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,372,099 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $303.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $288.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $335.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

