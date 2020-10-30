New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $350,350.00. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

