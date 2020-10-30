New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 10,950 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,013,764,000 after acquiring an additional 132,089 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 476,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after buying an additional 152,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Micron Technology by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after buying an additional 1,361,960 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 27.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

