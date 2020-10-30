New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,350 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 333.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 447.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.

ETR stock opened at $101.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.77 and a 200 day moving average of $99.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

