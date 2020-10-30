New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,350 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.11.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $95.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.50. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $138.72. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.