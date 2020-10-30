New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,400 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.7% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.5% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $208.73 on Friday. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.31 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.96.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. Clorox’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.42.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

