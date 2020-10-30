New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,850 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,738,000 after buying an additional 688,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,146,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,784,000 after acquiring an additional 348,208 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at $55,764,194.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL opened at $223.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.52. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $235.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

