New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 700 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 161,740.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 228,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 228,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $692.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $693.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $617.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $725.91. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. CSFB lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.86.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,861 shares of company stock valued at $48,967,628 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

