New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 7,350 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 431.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 160,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 130,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

