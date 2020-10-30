New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 9,000 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in MetLife by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1,331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of MetLife by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

MET opened at $37.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other MetLife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

