New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 44.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 270.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 33.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.00. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.47.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

