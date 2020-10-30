New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after buying an additional 122,633 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,717,000 after buying an additional 219,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,635,514 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59. The firm has a market cap of $206.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

