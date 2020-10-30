New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.8% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $18,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $121.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.73.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

