New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,909 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 742.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.