New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 25,970 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 61.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,970 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $5,418,877.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,487,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $910,292.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $31,839,061.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 483,278 shares of company stock valued at $38,680,084. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

