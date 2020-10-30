Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Update

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 171.5% from the September 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NCMGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Newcrest Mining stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.77. Newcrest Mining has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

